MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

By Published:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four criminals are wanted on charges including abduction, burglary, aggravated burglary and drug possession. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of an individual on this list is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-456-5540.

All tips are anonymous and rewards may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Larry Foster

Larry Foster (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Larry Foster, 26, is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police on abduction charges. Foster is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Kembrick Garcia-Drakes

Kembrick Garcia-Drakes (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Kembrick Garcia-Drakes, 20, is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police on burglary charges. Garcia-Drakes is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Lacy Pack

Lacy Pack (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Lacy Pack, 36, of the Columbus area, is wanted by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office on aggravated burglary charges. Pack is described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 235 pounds.

Kali Young

Kali Young (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Kali Young, 40, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on drug possession charges. Young is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 300 pounds.

