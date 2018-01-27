Ohio judge to decide on transgender boy’s therapy as parents, grandparents disagree

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.

The 17-year-old youth’s grandparents want full custody and support his pursuit of hormonal therapy. His parents deny that he is transgender and want Christian-based therapy to “get to the underlying causes” of why he thinks he is.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports visiting Judge Sylvia Herndon will make her decision before Feb. 16.

She heard closing arguments Friday in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

A prosecutor representing a social services agency says the grandparents accept him for who he is. The attorney for his parents says the teen is too unstable to decide.

Hamilton County Job and Family Services intervened last year after the teen emailed a crisis hotline.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s