PHOTOS: Franklin County therapy dogs help across state lines in wake of Kentucky school shooting

BENTON, KY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog program is helping others across state lines this week following a school shooting in Kentucky.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dallas Baldwin received a call from officials in Benton, Kentucky requesting assistance from the Therapy K9 teams after a 15-year-old student opened fire, killing two classmates and wounding 18 others.

Franklin County’s two therapy dogs, Mattis K. Nine and Stark, arrived in Benton Friday morning. Sheriff Baldwin says the teams will remain in Benton as long as their services are needed.

The therapy dog program began last year when the sheriff’s office welcomed Mattis K. Nine to the department. After Mattis completed his therapy training, he was deputized. Stark joined the team in November.

