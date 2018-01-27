PHOTOS: Franklin County therapy dogs help across state lines in wake of Kentucky school shooting

By Published:
Photo credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

BENTON, KY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog program is helping others across state lines this week following a school shooting in Kentucky.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dallas Baldwin received a call from officials in Benton, Kentucky requesting assistance from the Therapy K9 teams after a 15-year-old student opened fire, killing two classmates and wounding 18 others.

Franklin County’s two therapy dogs, Mattis K. Nine and Stark, arrived in Benton Friday morning. Sheriff Baldwin says the teams will remain in Benton as long as their services are needed.

The therapy dog program began last year when the sheriff’s office welcomed Mattis K. Nine to the department. After Mattis completed his therapy training, he was deputized. Stark joined the team in November.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office helps across state lines in wake of school shooting

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s