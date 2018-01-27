PHOTOS: World remembers Holocaust amid signs of rising hatred

People mourn on occasion of the international Holocaust remembrance day (Jan.27) in the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that anti-Semitism is on the rise in her country as political leaders, Holocaust survivors and others mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In a weekly podcast Saturday, she called it “incomprehensible and a disgrace that no Jewish institution can exist without police security —whether it is a school, a kindergarten or a synagogue.”

In Warsaw, Poland, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943.

Commemorations will also be held later Saturday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

