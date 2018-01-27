PHOTOS: World remembers Holocaust amid signs of rising hatred

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that anti-Semitism is on the rise in her country as political leaders, Holocaust survivors and others mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In a weekly podcast Saturday, she called it “incomprehensible and a disgrace that no Jewish institution can exist without police security —whether it is a school, a kindergarten or a synagogue.”

In Warsaw, Poland, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943.

Commemorations will also be held later Saturday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

