Police identify officer, suspect in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified an officer and suspect involved in a Friday night shooting.

The incident occurred near Summit Street and 16th Avenue shortly after midnight.

According to Columbus Division of Police Sergeant Dean Worthington, an officer responded to a “down and out” call in the area and found a man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Worthington says radio transmission indicates the officer approached the vehicle, and the driver attempted to run the officer over with his car. The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Kevin K. Miller.

The officer, identified as officer Ryan Kaethow, fired at the driver as he sped away on East 17th Avenue. Kaethow is a one-year veteran of the force.

