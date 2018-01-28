Employee flees knife-wielding suspect during robbery

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who robbed a convenience store days before Christmas.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a man entered the UDF store, at 4374 E. Broad St., at about 6am on Dec. 23. The man approached the cashier, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the store’s safe. The employee managed to get away from the robber, locked themselves in a back room and called the police.

When officers arrived, the suspect was nowhere to be found. Police are hoping photos from the store’s cameras help identify the man.

The robber is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old. He had a black mustache and beard, wearing a gray baseball cap, gray fleece jacket, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.