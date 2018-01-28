Firefighters responding to west Columbus mobile home fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is responding to a mobile home fire in west Columbus.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3500 block of Edson Drive around 5:29am Sunday. According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, a neighbor reported hearing an explosion and seeing a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the flames. They are also searching the trailer after neighbors told them an elderly woman lives there alone. Battalion Chief Martin said firefighters have not found anyone inside at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

