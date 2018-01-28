Grammy Awards 2018: See The Full List of Nominees and Winners

James Corden will host the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden Sunday night – the first time the ceremony will be held in New York City in 15 years.

The show will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 7.30 p.m.

Among the artists up for the night’s top accolades is Jay-Z, who has been nominated for eight awards. The rapper has won an astonishing 21 Grammys in his career but never in a top category.

Performances are expected from nominees including Bruno Mars, who has been nominated for six awards, and Kendrick Lamar, who’s up for seven. Elton John, who this week announced his intention to stop touring, is also scheduled to perform.

Many stars are expected to wear white roses to show their solidarity with the #TimesUp movement.

See below for the major categories. The winners will be updated throughout the night. Visit Grammys.com for the full list of nominees.



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Awaken My Love!” Childish Gambino

“4:44” JAY-Z

“Damn” Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” Lorde

“24K Magic” Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Despacito” Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

“Issues” Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” Sir Robert Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Alessia Caracciolo, Khalid Robinson, Drew Taggart, songwriters (Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” P!nk

“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay

Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey

Evolve, Imagine Dragons

Rainbow, Kesha

Joanne, Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Losing You,” Alison Krauss

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

TRADITIONAL VOCAL ALBUM

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Bublé

Triplicate, Bob Dylan

In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists

BEST RAP ALBUM

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Culture, Migos

Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody

Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

“Prblms,” 6lack

“Crew,” Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud,” JAY-Z featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore,” SZA featuring Travis Scott

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Emperor of Sand, Mastodon

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More

Villains, Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding, The War on Drugs

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen

“The Promise,” Chris Cornell

“Run,” Foo Fighters

“No Good,” Kaleo

“Go to War,” Nothing More

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Get You,” Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction,” Kehlani

“High,” Ledisi

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“The Weekend,” SZA

BEST R&B URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Free 6lack, 6lack

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino

American Teen, Khalid

Ctrl, SZA

Starboy, the Weeknd

BEST DANCE ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Migration, Bonobo

3-D the Catalogue, Kraftwerk

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

A Moment Apart, Odesza

What Now, Sylvan Esso

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Bambro Koyo Ganda,” Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola,” Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda,” Gorillaz featuring Dram

“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight,” Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Baby Driver, (Various Artists)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2, (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album, (Various Artists)

La La Land, (Various Artists)

Moana: The Songs, (Various Artists)

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“City of Stars,” Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

“Never Give Up,” Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

“Stand Up for Something,” Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer, composer

“Game of Thrones”: Season 7, Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures, Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, composer

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

”Up All Night,” (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

1-800-273-8255″ — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

BEST MUSIC FILM

“One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

“Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

“The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

“Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

Confessions of a Serial Songwriter, Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders), Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas, Dave Chappelle

Cinco, Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck of Dust, Sarah Silverman

What Now?, Kevin Hart

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

