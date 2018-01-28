Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, OH (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that at least one person has been killed after a wrong-way crash in Clark County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened on Eastbound I-70 near state route 4 just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say a wrong-way driver, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Vanderpool of Enon, hit a semi-truck head on. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames after impact.

Mr. Vanderpool died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Denis Yatsunov of Cresskill, New Jersey, was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.