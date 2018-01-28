One killed in crash on Parsons Avenue

HAMILTON TWP., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:40am Sunday on Parsons Avenue just south of the Interstate 270 overpass in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was driving a 1995 Buick Regal south on Parsons Avenue when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then swerved to the left side of the road and struck a brick wall. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Officials have not identified the victim at this time. No further information was immediately available.