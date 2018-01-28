Oregon police chase of RV ends in gunfire

SALEM, OR (KOIN) — A police pursuit of an RV led to gunfire in Salem, Oregon Saturday afternoon.

The chase finally stopped near a busy shopping area on Northeast Hawthorne Avenue with a crash and gunfire.

“I was in my house and I heard multiple gunshots,” Chelsea Davis told NBC4’s sister station KOIN 6 News. “I ran into my living room and saw a motorhome speeding down D Street with a cop behind it.”

Davis took who daughters to the basement for safety.

“I was terrified and I didn’t know if there would be more gun shots, and I just thought I needed to get my family safe,” Davis said.

Kendall Tanner called 911 after the RV nearly hit her on Highway 22.

“Out of nowhere we just saw this big huge RV inches from our mirror,” Tanner said. “We had to swerve, otherwise it would have hit us and killed us.”

The chase finally stopped on Hawthorne Avenue after the RV rammed two patrol cars and caused one to smash into a signpost. The RV ended up riddled with bullet holes and with blown out tires.

Witness Alina Villegas said she saw police pull an older man out of the RV and put hom on a stretcher with a neck brace.

Davis believes she’s seen the RV around before.

“It had been parked in the neighborhood for a couple of weeks,” she said. “A relative of a resident in the neighborhood.”

The officers involved were not seriously injured. Oregon State Police are investigating the incident.