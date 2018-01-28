Playful 8-month-old Chihuahua Freddy is looking for his forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Columbus Dog Connection to meet Freddy, an 8-month-old Chihuahua who loves to play.

Freddy is teething right now, so he loves to chew on anything and everything, but his foster mom said the trick is to keep him busy and make sure you have plenty of toys for him to chew on.

Freddy is a feisty puppy, but he also loves to snuggle.

Right now, he is being housebroken, and he seems to be doing well. At this point, he rarely needs to go outside at night.

Freddy may end up weighing about 10 pounds at the most, making him the perfect companion for someone looking for a small dog.

For more information about Freddy, visit www.columbusdogconnection.com. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.