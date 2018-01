JACKSON TWP, OH (WCMH) — A serious injury accident has closed Interstate 270 on the southwest side.

It happened around 1pm on I-270 westbound between Interstate 71 and US-62. According to Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, multiple serious injuries have been reported. Chief Deputy Gilbert said a couple victims were ejected during the accident.

All lanes of I-270 west are closed between I-71 and US-62.

No further details were immediately available.