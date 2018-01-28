State police: 5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

By Published:
In this frame from video, police work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (WPXI via AP)

MELCROFT, PA (AP) — State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft.

Melcroft is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh

The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person’s condition were not immediately released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

