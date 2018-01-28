Supermoon will be a rare blue-blood moon: When can we see it in central Ohio?

FILE PHOTO: GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created as a digital composite) Two images show the moon appearing as a 'supermoon' at midnight (L) and a red-tinged 'blood moon' as an optical effect of a total lunar eclipse visible at 3.45am (R) on September 28, 2015 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Early Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, will bring a rare treat for skygazers in many parts of the world: It’s a full moon on the night of Jan. 31, and the second one in one calendar month, so it becomes a blue moon by our modern definition.

It also happens to be a supermoon on Jan. 30-31, meaning the full moon is closest to Earth (perigee).

Add to that a total lunar eclipse that will be visible in some parts of the world, and you have a rare conjunction of events—something like a “super blue blood moon” in less than poetic terms.

The challenge for central Ohio viewers will be two-fold: increasing high clouds during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, and the narrow window to view the partial lunar eclipse, locally.

This will require an unobstructed view of the west-northwest before moonset (7:41 a.m.), assuming the sky is mainly clear (which is looking a bit doubtful).  Otherwise, your view of the sinking moon partly in Earth’s darkest shadow (umbra) will be blocked.

In the United States, the best viewing (total lunar eclipse) will be in the Western states.

On Jan. 31, the sun, moon and Earth line up (syzygy), so that Earth’s shadow blocks sunlight normally reflected off the moon.  As light is scattered away and refracted by our atmosphere during the lunar eclipse, most of the colors are filtered out, leaving us with a reddish “blood moon.”

According to Space.com, the last total eclipse of a blue moon occurred just after the Civil War era in in March 1866.  The next blue moon total lunar eclipse will happen in a little more than a decade, on Dec. 31, 2028.

