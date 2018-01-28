Suspect in Madison County double homicide turns himself in

Published:
Tevin Jackson

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — The suspect in an attempted robbery that lead to the death of two men has turned himself in, according to police in London, Ohio.

Tevin Jackson, 24, was wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery Monday.

According to a press release, two men attempted to break into a home on Lamplight Court around 11:30pm. Two male residents were home at the time. Once the suspects were in the residence, gunfire was exchanged.

One resident and one suspect died, police said.

Investigators identified the resident as William Benson, 28, and the suspect as Justin Coffey, 24. Another resident is in stable condition.

