These New Doughnuts Look Like Tide Pods and They’re Selling Out

In an interesting twist, an Indiana bakery recreated the tide pod in doughnut form.

After a dangerous new fad, the “Tide Pod Challenge,” has emerged, this bakery is creating a “healthier” alternative.

The shop, Square Donuts, is dubbing their new creation “Square Pods.” The doughnut is decorated like the original detergent packets.

The new Square Pods are flying off the shelves and best of all these won’t make you sick, unless you eat too many of course.

The Tide Pod Challenge first appeared around 2015 and called for teens to record videos of themselves detergent packets, reports said. It seems like the challenge has circled back around in 2018.

The AAPCC reported 39 cases of teenagers aged 13 to 19 eating laundry pods deliberately in the first 15 days of 2018 alone, equivalent to the number of cases it dealt with in the whole of 2016, CNBC reported.

“They should not be played with… even if meant as a joke. Safety is no laughing matter,”  Tide manufacturer Procter & Gamble said in a statement.

