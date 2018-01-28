Watch a Man Allegedly Kidnap a Young Girl off the Street in Broad Daylight

A young girl was kidnapped off an Illinois street in a troubling video recently released by the FBI.

The man allegedly responsible, who has since been arrested, can be seen parking his red SUV near and alley as the young girl walks by him on Dec. 20.

In the video released on Friday, the suspect grabs the girl, puts her in his Ford Explorer, and rushes away from the scene in his vehicle.

Police said the young girl was able to escape after being assaulted inside the vehicle. The assault took place in an alley, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the girl flagged down a passing vehicle and authorities were called.

Police arrested 38-year-old Bryan Protho on Dec. 27. He was charged Friday with kidnapping and remains in federal custody.

The FBI’s Chicago bureau said they released the video as part of an ongoing investigation to see if the vehicle may be connected to any other crimes.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspect seen in the video is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field office at (312) 421-6700 or chicago@fbi.gov.

