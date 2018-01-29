25-Year-Old Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty Leaves Behind 9-Month-Old Son

A young Detroit police officer has been killed in the line of duty, leaving behind a 9-month-old son.

Glenn Doss Jr., 25, was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday. During a press conference Sunday, the department announced he had died from his injuries.

Glenn’s father, a 19-year police veteran, said he didn’t tell his son to become an officer.

“He fell in love with the job and he died doing something he loved,” Gross Sr. said during the conference.

The shooting occurred as officers responded to a home following a report that a man arguing with his wife had fired gunshots. The man opened fire on officers outside the home and Doss was shot as he got out of his patrol car.

The suspect, Decharlos Brooks, allegedly fired 32 shots in total.

Police said the suspect then went back into the home, where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired tear gas into the house early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out.

Doss was rushed to the hospital after the shooting and underwent emergency surgery. He was in a coma as of Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

“He fought a good fight,” Police Chief James Craig said at a press conference. “He is truly what we call Detroit’s finest. He is what we call an American hero.”

Brooks now faces 33 charges with additional charges forthcoming.

