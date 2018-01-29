260 ton tissue dryer making its way to Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH)–The Ohio Department of Transportation says a 520,000-pound industrial dryer is heading to a tissue plant in Circleville.

According to a release from ODOT, the industrial dryer is 20 feet 6 inches high, 22 feet 10 inches wide, 147 feet long and weighs approximately 260 tons.

The dryer is so big, they have to raise the traffic signals so it can travel safely through the intersection.

The piece of equipment is scheduled to arrive at the Sofitel facility in Circleville by Tuesday, and is expected to take the following patch from Ross County to Pickaway County, according to ODOT: S.R. 41, U.S. 22 to S.R. 104, S.R. 762, S.R. 752, S.R. 674, U.S. 22 and various local streets in Circleville to the company’s facility off U.S. 23 in Pickaway County.

As many as five Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers are part of the escort. The superload will stop for the night tonight somewhere on US 22 so it is not going through Circleville during rush hour Monday.

The goal is to have the behemoth dryer to the Circleville plant by Tuesday.