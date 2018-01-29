Actor Scott Baio denies misconduct claims by former ‘Charles in Charge’ co-star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Scott Baio is denying a claim made by his former “Charles in Charge” co-star Nicole Eggert that something inappropriate happened between the two when she was a minor.

Eggert tweeted Saturday to ask Baio about what happened in his garage when she was a minor.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Baio responded in a 16-minute Facebook Live video saying that he is being falsely accused of inappropriately touching and having intercourse with her when she was a minor. Baio said he and Eggert had a consensual relationship after she was over the age of 18.

Reps for Baio and Eggert did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Charles in Charge,” which aired from 1984 through 1990, was a sitcom about a college student who worked as a family’s live-in housekeeper.