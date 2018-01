FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on the south side.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a deputy was following up on an investigation into a January 22 hit and run crash when he found the body of an adult male lying in a wooded area.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Traffic cameras show one lane of I-270 east closed in the area.