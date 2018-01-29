BrewDog offers to help investors keep the Crew in Columbus

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Columbus Crew fans show their support for the team before the start of their MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match against New York City FC, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Days after it became public that a group of potential area investors are engaged in renewed talks with Columbus Crew SC management, regarding the future of the team, one business leader said her company is willing to help.

“If there’s an opportunity to participate in the investment to keep the Crew here, BrewDog is in,” said Tanisha Robinson, CEO of BrewDog USA.

According to Robinson, the Scottish based brewery, with its North American headquarters in Canal Winchester, is a serious potential investor.

“As an organization, we’re very serious about supporting keeping the Crew in Columbus,” she said.

Robinson said BrewDog has been in touch with city leaders and the Columbus Partnership, on ways to help keep the Crew in town.

Alex Fischer, Columbus Partnership President and CEO, declined to name the potential investors, or indicate how many are involved.

He did, however, express optimism in the negotiations.

“I’m not trying to signal that this is more than it is, but I’m more optimistic than I was four or five weeks ago, coming out of that meeting in New York,” Fischer said.

According to Robinson and Tim Miller, Director of Communications for Columbus Crew SC, the CEO has had no contact with team ownership or management.

No timetable regarding a decision on Crew SC’s future has been made public.

