Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Celebrates Late Mother’s Posthumous Grammy Win

Carrie Fisher’s her first Grammy award was a bittersweet accolade for the late actress’ daughter, Billie Lourd.

Lourd took to Instagram Sunday evening to celebrate her mother’s victory for Best Spoken Word Album for the Star Wars actress’ narration of her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist.

“I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I’m beyond proud,” Lourd wrote.

Fisher died in December 2016 at 60 years old. In June 2017, a coroner’s report concluded that “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors” contributed to her passing.

Fisher was nominated for a Grammy previously in 2009 in the same category for the narration of another memoir, Wishful Drinking.

