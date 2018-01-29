Central Ohio therapy dogs help comfort students after school shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Central Ohio dogs are bringing comfort to students and staff members affected by the school shooting in Kentucky.

Mattis and Stark, the department’s two therapy dogs went to bring a little peace to a school that is going through grief.

This comes after two students were killed and 18 others injured at Marshall County High School.

A sergeant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and one of the dog’s handlers, Jason Ratcliff, said they met hundreds of students and staff members throughout the day. They had the dogs in the common area where the shooting took place.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions down here,” said Ratcliff. “[They were] very welcoming to us, very emotional. We’ve has some students coming back multiple time to pet the dogs and to hang out with us. It’s amazing the therapeutic value that animals have and these dogs are fantastic at that. You see these kids come in, and we’ve seen a lot of heavy hearts coming through the doors this morning, but just to give them a mental break for just five, ten minutes just to sit down pet the dogs and talk to us about whatever they’re feeling. We’re just here to just listen to whatever they have to say.”

Sergeant Ratcliff, the therapy dogs, and a few other deputies left Marshall County, Kentucky Monday after school was let out.

