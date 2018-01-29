Chillicothe City Schools close Tuesday in memory of teacher who died in crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Chillicothe City School District will be closed Tuesday to give students and staff an opportunity to attend a celebration of life for a teacher who died in a Pickaway County crash last week.

The celebration of life will take place at Open Door Fellowship Church at 3130 South Bridge Street in Chillicothe at 1pm Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Daycare services will be provided to students at Mt. Logan and Tiffin during normal school hours for families in need of daycare since students are not in normal session. There will be no cost to families for the daycare which will be provided by CCSD. More information will be sent home with students on Monday.

Latchkey will remain open at Allen as it normally does on “snow days.”

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:36pm, on January 24, deputies were called to the area of State Route 762 in Scioto Township on the report of a crash.

Deputies say Alicia C. Windon was driving a 2008 Hyundai Accent westbound on SR 762 when she lost control of the vehicle on the slippery roadway and slid into a ditch, striking a utility pole.

Windon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district released the following statement after the crash:

The Chillicothe City School District Board of Education and Administration wishes to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Alicia “Carmalitta” Windon who was tragically killed in an automobile accident late yesterday (Jan. 24) afternoon in Pickaway County. Our hearts our heavy this morning as many are initially learning about this accident. Our staff members will gather before school begins to discuss plans for informing and offering counseling to our students today. Mrs. Windon has been an employee of the district since 2013 and was an outstanding and beloved Physical Education Teacher. Carmalitta’s warmth, love, and care for others was reflected in her radiant and perpetual smile. Additional Counselors have been contacted and will be available for staff and students in need of their services today. We appreciate the help being offered by other schools and agencies. We will continue to keep Carmalitta’s students, friends, colleagues, and family in our thoughts and prayers.