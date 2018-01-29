Company founded by Elon Musk selling $500 flamethrowers

WIVB Staff Published:

HATHORE, CA (WIVB) — A company founded by Elon Musk is selling $500 flamethrowers.

Musk said on Twitter that 2,000 flamethrowers have already been ordered.

The Boring Company is focused on tunnel construction. Selling flamethrowers is just one way it has been raising money to fund operations.

According to CNN, Musk plans to sell 20,000 of the units.

The company claims it is the “world’s safest flamethrower” and “guaranteed to liven up any party.”

And just in case things get too lively, the same company sells fire extinguishers for $30.

