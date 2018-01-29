Dan Rather to speak at Kent State on shooting anniversary

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.

His appearance coincides with the May 4 site being dedicated as a National Historic Landmark.

The school says the former “CBS Evening News” anchor will reflect on his experiences covering major news over five decades.

The announcement of Rather’s visit comes after Kent State said it wouldn’t let white nationalist Richard Spencer speak at the school when it remembers the day Ohio National Guard members fired into a crowd and killed four students in 1970.

The university said it couldn’t accept the request to rent space for Spencer because that time in May is too busy with the end of the academic year.

Spencer’s representatives are threatening to sue.