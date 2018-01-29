Elephant Goes on Short Vacation to Neighboring Country

An elephant in China decided it was time for a vacation.

The wild elephant surprised Chinese border officials when he nonchalantly stepped over a checkpoint to enter Laos.

The elephant took a calm stroll into the neighboring country at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Its trip lasted less than two hours, after which the animal stepped back into its homeland.

Elephants often look for food in neighboring areas during the cold winter months, according to officials.

It appears this animal had a taste for some different cuisine.

RELATED STORIES



Elephants Used to Help Evict Residents Living in Protected Forest Areas





African Elephants Found Grazing at the Side of Tennessee Highway





African Elephant Receives Treatment by Rescuers After Taking Spear to the Back

