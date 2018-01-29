Ohio named 3rd worst state in the country by travel website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is making its mark on a travel list, but not in a good way.

According to the website Thrillist Travel, the Buckeye State is the 3rd worst state in the country. Adding salt to the wound is the fact the same website declared Michigan the best state in the country.

The article put Florida dead last on a list of all 50 states. Delaware was 2nd last followed by Ohio, Arizona and Utah.

Along with the ranking, Thrillist claims “getting LeBron back only further cemented [Ohio’s] position as the Florida of the North.” (They failed to mention the Cavs 2016 championship).

The site says, “We thought it was time to use the perfectly American cliche ‘go big or go home’ and rank the states based on everything. More specifically, their contributions to America, so think inventions, food/drink, somewhat productive famous people, unique physical beauty, etc.”

In addition to Michigan, the website says Maine, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana are the top states in the nation.

You can find the full ranking here.