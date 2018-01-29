Grammys 2018: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Steals the Show With Precocious Behavior

In a room full of stars inside Madison Square Garden, 6-year-old Blue Ivy Carter was the talk of the town following Sunday’s Grammy awards.

In a hilarious moment, she politely turned to parents Beyoncé and then Jay-Z and gestured that they keep their enthusiasm to a minimum.

Her precociousness made the moment a top trending topic on Twitter.

“Blue Ivy’s the only person who can shush too legends at the same time,” one viewer tweeted.

Her glittery Mary Jane shoes are also getting lots of attention, earning her some high status in the fashion world, much like her parents.

The Grammys returned to New York City for the first time since 2003 and security was tighter than ever.

Police swarmed the perimeter of Madison Square Garden for the event, and some were even positioned on top of the arena.

Many attendees wore white roses to show their support of the “Time’s Up” and #MeToo movements.

Lady Gaga accessorized her Giorgio Armani gown with a white rose as P!nk donned hers on a strapless dress. Kelly Clarkson held hers while Nick Jonas and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah had one pinned to their lapels. U2’s Bono had a pin with a white rose on his jacket.

Kesha brought the movement to center stage with a moving performance of “Pray.” The song is said to be aimed at her former producer Dr. Luke, who she has accused of sexual assault. He denies the allegation.

During the three-and-a-half hour telecast, only one woman, Alessia Cara, took home an award — Best New Artist.

When asked about the lack of representation among women at the awards, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow said they need to “step up.”

“I think it has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on the executive level to step up,” Portnow told Variety.

“Because I think they would be welcome I don’t have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls that you face but I think it’s really a combination,” he added. “Us as an industry making the welcome mat very obvious, creating mentorships, creating opportunities not only for women but all people who want to be creative and really paying it forward and creating that next generation of artists who feel like they can do anything, they can say anything.”

