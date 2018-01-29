Highway covered in cash after Illinois crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not something you see every day, a closed interstate covered in money. It was the case on I-74 earlier Tuesday after two separate accidents near Mahomet, Illinois.

Illinois State troopers were sweeping up fives, tens and twenties. Authorities say the money is real and it’s from a video gambling machine.

Officials say the driver who was carrying it was going too fast, lost control, hit a guardrail and spun into another car. Both ended up in the median.

Then, a third car, trying to avoid the accident, wound up in the ditch. The money from the first car wound up all over the road.

The interstate was closed for about an hour. The driver was taken to the hospital, but is going to be okay.