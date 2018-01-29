Joy Villa Wears Anti-Abortion Dress to Grammys, Complete With Hand-Painted Fetus

Joy Villa is getting political at the Grammy Awards again.

The singer, who wore a pro-Trump dress to last year’s event, took to the red carpet Sunday night wearing a white gown emblazoned with a pro-life message.

The floor-length Pronovias gown featured a large hand-painted image of a fetus inside a rainbow-colored womb. She also carried a white purse bearing the words “Choose Life.”

“I’m a pro-life woman,” she told Fox News. “This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do. I’m all about life.”

Villa revealed last year that she fell pregnant at 21 and gave the child up for adoption.

Villa, a Trump supporter, arrived on last year’s red carpet wearing a red, white and blue dress that read: “Make America Great Again!”

Following the appearance last year, her EP, I Make the Static, went to the top of Amazon’s digital album charts and hit No. 7 on the iTunes album chart.

