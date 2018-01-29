Kesha Gives Emotional Grammys Performance as Stars Support #MeToo Movement

Kesha delivered a powerful #MeToo message at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

Dressed in white and flanked by fellow female artists including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day, the singer gave a raw, powerful performance of her Grammy-nominated ballad, “Praying.”

“I’m proud of who I am,” she sang. “No more monster, I can breathe again. And you said that I was done. You were wrong and now the best is yet to come.”

At the end of the performance, the other women embraced her as she sobbed. Celebrities in the crowd, including singer and actress Hailey Steinfeld, were moved to tears.

“That was an incredible powerful and relevant performance,” host James Corden said at its close. “Thank you Kesha.”

In 2014, Kesha accused her former producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald of sexual and emotional abuse, and asked a judge to release her from her contract. Dr. Luke denied wrongdoing and filed lawsuits against Kesha and her mother, claiming they had lied about the abuse to get out of the contract.

A judge said she could not break the contract but said she could work with a different producer. In 2016, Kesha dropped the lawsuit, saying she wanted to put out music.

A year later, she released “Praying,” which was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year’s Grammys. Ed Sheeran won the category with his song, “Shape of You.”

Other musicians supported the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements Sunday. Some showed their support by carrying or wearing white roses on the red carpet.

