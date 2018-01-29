Kevin Hart announces Columbus show during ‘Irresponsible’ comedy tour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kevin Hart has announced he’ll be stopping Columbus on his next comedy tour.

According to a press release, Hart will be stopping at Nationwide Arena September 14 during his “Irresponsible Tour.”

The comedian announced he was expanding the tour by 100 new dates across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Hart will also be stopping in Cincinnati on May 19, and Cleveland on October 4.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31 at noon on LiveNation.com.

Hart’s new dates will kick off March 23 in Baltimore, MD and hit all new cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, London, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, and more.

