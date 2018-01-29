Meet the Man Who Made Country Music Stars’ Hats for the Grammys

He’s the former construction worker behind the colorful hats that rocked the red carpet at Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards

Midland, the country act nominated for two Grammys, sported custom-made cowboy hats that complimented their suits. The mastermind behind the creative caps is Cameron Morris, the owner of Standard Hat Works in Waco, Texas.

Morris told KWTX that Midland’s lead singer, Mark Wystrach, reached out to him asking him for a hat for the awards, in which the group was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for “Drinkin’ Problem.”

In 2013, Morris took over the local business, which has been around since 1909. Standard Hat Works had previously made hats for stars like Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Oprah Winfrey and Guns N’ Roses.

“I heard through the grapevine that Standard Hat Works was about to close down and I thought that would be a cool business to own,” Morris told KWTX.

Previously a construction worker, Morris says this job is pretty similar to his last profession, where attention to detail is a must.

He told KWTX it takes about 10 hours to craft one hat and that he is mostly self-taught.

His detail came to life on Sunday as Wystrach flaunted a navy blue hat with feathers to match his colorful jacket. His bandmates, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, wore cream and black hats.

Morris told KWTX he met the band four years ago, around the time they got their start, and he’s been making hats for them since.

