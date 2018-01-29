NASA’s moon-landing mission control gets makeover

HOUSTON (KPRC) – The NASA mission control consoles that were used for the first moon landings will be brought back to life by a Kansas museum that restored the Apollo 13 spacecraft and conserved the recovered rocket engines that launched Apollo 11.

Adam Graves is the historical preservation technical lead.

“I’m keeping an eye to make sure everyone is doing everything historically accurate,” he said. He said he wants visitors to understand the historical significance when they walk in the door. “I know when I walk in the door, I feel special. I feel like something very important happened here. I don’t want to touch anything. I don’t feel worthy,” he said.

Space Center Houston has raised $4 million of the needed $5 million dollars for the project.

“This space has fallen into some disrepair over the years. It is one of the most popular attractions when people visit Space Center Houston and we take them behind the center here at JSC,” said William Harris, the CEO of Space Center Houston.

The plan is to complete the restoration by July of 2019 in time for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.