Ohio woman accused of throwing hot cooking grease on boyfriend during argument

By Published:
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 28 - Rene Allgood, 59, charged with felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said his girlfriend threw hot cooking grease on him.

Sunday night, police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of E. Wood Street in Youngstown for a reported fight.

Police spoke with 59-year-old Rene Allgood, who was yelling and upset. She told police, “A**hole is downstairs! I’m done with his s**t,” according to a police report.

Police said the victim, Harold Saunders, had extensive burns to his back, neck and the side of his head. His lip was swollen, as if someone hit him in the mouth.

Saunders told police that Allgood was upset about his involvement with another woman. He said during an argument, he called Allgood an explicit name, which made her more upset.

At that time, he said Allgood took a pot from the stove, hitting him in the face with it. He said she then threw all of the items cooking on the stove at him, including a pan of hot grease.

When questioned, Allgood told police that Saunders lunged at her first, according to the report.

Police said Allgood did not give any other reason for her actions, saying, “He deserved it,” and “He’s only acting like he’s hurt.”

She was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Saunders was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center but later flown to an Akron burn unit due to the severity of his injuries.

