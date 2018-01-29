Penguin Couple Celebrates ‘Hatchday’ by Cuddling During Romantic Date

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published: Updated:

These lovebirds are clearly enjoying the waterfront view.

Amigo the penguin was photographed by the Monterey Bay Aquarium with his wing around his mate, Elizabeth.

Two lovebirds on a birthday date by the sea! Amigo was spotted snuggling up to his lovely lady Elizabeth on her 9th hatchday today, as they took in a romantic view of the Monterey Bay. 🐧❤️🐧 pic.twitter.com/B22B2kZjvL

— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) January 26, 2018

Elizabeth appeared to be staring longingly back at her mate. 

The couple was celebrating Elizabeth’s ninth birthday, or “hatch day,” since penguins chicks come from eggs.

Elizabeth arrived to the zoo two years ago and is paired with Amigo, although she continues to be very independent and enjoys spending time on her own, aquarium staff said.

Many penguin species are monogamous and mate for life.

