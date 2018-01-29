Pizza Hut promises free pizza if Super Bowl record is broken

BAKERSFIELD, CA (WRIC) — Sign up for Pizza Hut’s loyalty program ahead of the Super Bowl and you could find yourself eating free pizza.

If the record for the fastest touchdown at a Super Bowl is broken, Pizza Hut said they will give its Hut Rewards members a free medium two-topping pizza starting Feb. 9.

The returning team just needs to score a touchdown in less than 14 seconds of the opening kickoff on Feb. 4. The record was set by Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester in 2007 after he returned the opening kickoff 92 yards in 14 seconds.

To be eligible, customers must join the pizza hut loyalty program before kickoff.