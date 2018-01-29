Radio Host Suspended After Calling Tom Brady’s Daughter ‘Annoying Pissant’

The radio host who called Tom Brady’s 5-year-old daughter a “pissant” has been suspended indefinitely.

Tom Brady abruptly ended his weekly interview with WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan radio show in Boston early Monday after one of their colleagues, Alex Reimer, a DJ with the station, called the New England Patriots quarterback’s 5-year-old daughter an “annoying little pissant” while on the air.

“Brady’s, like, in the kitchen. His kid’s being an annoying little pissant,” Reimer said on the radio Thursday after watching a scene from the new Facebook documentary Tom Vs Time.

Brady dotes on little Vivian, his daughter with wife Gisele Bundchen, in the documentary and off the field in real life.

Shortly before the Patriots team plane took off for the Super Bowl in Minneapolis Monday, Brady called in to the station.

“It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that, so I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning,” Brady said.

“Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” Brady added before hanging up.

WEEI announced Friday that Reimer has been suspended indefinitely.

