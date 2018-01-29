Reynoldsburg police searching for man accused of attempting to take infant from mother

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Police in Reynoldsburg say they are looking for a man who attempted to take an infant in a carrier away from the mother.

According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police, at about 2:30pm, Friday, officers responded to the Sunoco gas station at Brice Road and E. Livingston Avenue on the report of an attempted abduction of an infant.

Police say a woman told officers that as she exited her vehicle with her infant child in a carrier, an unknown man approached her and asked her if the baby was sleeping.

When she replied that the child was asleep, the man tried to grab the blanket in the carrier to look at the baby, according to the woman.

After the woman told the man not to touch the child, the man grabbed the handle of the baby carrier and tried to pull it away from the mother, police say.

A witness at the gas station told the man not to touch the baby as the mother held onto the carrier.

The mother and baby were able to return to the car unharmed.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, bald, with facial hair, and wearing thick glasses.

He was last seen wearing a yellow reflective jacket, a bright yellow shirt and red pants.

According to police he has a tattoo on his neck and possibly on his hands, and was seen leaving the area in a blue minivan.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Reynoldsburg Division of Police Detective Sgt. Costlow at 614-322-6920.