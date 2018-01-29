Scott Baio Fumes Against Nicole Eggert in 16-Minute Video Rebuking Her Molestation Claims

A fuming Scott Baio is firing back against Nicole Eggert’s claim that he molested her when she was underage.

“She’s making all of these claims about me — Nicole Eggert is — that are false,” he said on Facebook Live over the weekend. “If you have a claim, go to the police.”

Baio and Eggert starred together on the 1980’s sitcom, Charles in Charge.

Eggert made the accusations while responding to tweet about Scott Baio.

“Ask Scott Baio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” Eggert posted on Twitter over the weekend. “It started when I was 14.”

Baio, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, said in his broadcast that the former Baywatch star was the one who seduced him, after she had turned 18.

“I remember her calling me one time, asking to come over, and seducing me,” he said.

He then played an old radio interview with Nik Richie from 2013 where Eggert appeared to back up those claims.

“You lost your virginity to Charles? Scott Baio? Wow. That’s amazing! Charles in Charge took your virginity?” Richie says in the vintage clip.

“And there you have it,” Eggert responded.

“That’s such a perverted show. Charles in Charge, that I grew up to?” Richie asked.

“No! Because it was way after!” Eggert says in the clip. “We weren’t even shooting anymore. It was years later.”

After playing the clip, Baio said: “So you heard it was way after Charles in Charge was done.”

But in a statement issued Monday, Richie came to Eggert’s defense.

“After the interview she was an emotional wreck,” he said in a statement released Monday. “She told me it was much worse than she described on air. She said, ‘He molested me as a child and I didn’t know any better.'”

RELATED STORIES



Kesha Gives Emotional Grammys Performance as Stars Support #MeToo Movement





‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico Shares Her #MeToo Story, Saying She Was Raped at 22





Alyssa Milano’s #MeToo Campaign Prompts Thousands to Share Sexual Harassment and Assault Stories

