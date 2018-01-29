Teen to Get Prom Photo Shoot With New York Mets Players After Twitter Post Gets 500,000 Retweets

It’s a field of dreams come true for a teen baseball fan.

Callie Quinn, 17, a die-hard Mets fan from Staten Island, N.Y., contacted the team earlier this month after realizing she didn’t have a date to her prom in May.

She sent the team a direct message and asked what it would take to get a pre-prom photo shoot with one of the players.

Their answer: 500,000 retweets about her “promposal.”

guys!!! if i get 500k retweets this can happen for me!! please help out 💙💙 thank you all!!! #CalliesMetsProm pic.twitter.com/cr2Kno3jpv — callie 🦑 (@callieshayeeex3) January 19, 2018

On Saturday, the team announced that the teen had accomplished the goal.

“We knew you’d do it,” the Mets tweeted Saturday. “Thank you to everyone who supported!”

Quinn said she never thought she’d get to 500,000 retweets, but she’s glad she did. She was at more than 502,000 retweets as of Monday.

“It’s crazy,” Quinn told InsideEdition.com. “I am really excited about it. When I got 300,000 I was really excited. Each 100,000 was a hurdle because it seemed closer to the goal.”

The teen is hoping two of her favorite players, Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto, will be present at the pre-prom photo shoot at Citi Field. The photo shoot is scheduled for May 18.

“I was planning on wearing blue before but now I definitely have to,” Quinn said.

