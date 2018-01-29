Top U.S. downhiller Steven Nyman to miss Olympics

Steven Nyman was named to his fourth Olympic team last week, but he won’t be competing in PyeongChang.

The 35-year-old tore his right ACL in downhill training in Germany last week, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Nyman blew out his left knee in a downhill race crash at the same track one year ago today (video here).

“I was really looking forward to not only representing our country at my fourth Olympics but trying to contend for a medal,” Nyman said in a press release. “The good news is that this injury is much more straightforward than last year, and will be much easier to come back from.

“If all goes well I should be back on snow for regular summer training camps, and in full form by the start of next season. My focus is now on next year’s World Cup season and the 2019 World Championships [in Are, Sweden].”

Nyman joins fellow World Cup downhill winner Travis Ganong in missing PyeongChang due to a torn ACL. Ganong suffered his injury last month.

Nyman and Ganong have combined for 15 World Cup downhill podiums. The only other active U.S. man with a Word Cup downhill podium is Sochi giant slalom champion Ted Ligety with one.

The last time the U.S. Olympic roster had zero men with a World Cup downhill podium was 1980.

Nyman’s best Olympic finish was a tie for 19th in the Torino 2006 downhill.