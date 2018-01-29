Two-year-old tests positive for cocaine and meth, Texas grandmother arrested

KTAB/KRBC Published:
Roxanne Birdsong

ABILENE, TX (KTAB) – An Abilene grandmother is behind bars after her 2-year-old grandchild tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

Roxanne Birdsong, 38, has been charged with Endangering a Child in connection to the incident that happened in October of 2017.

Court documents state detectives began investigating Birdsong after the child, who was in her care, tested positive for the narcotics.

Several members of the family were drug tested during the investigation. The documents state Birdsong tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, and amphetamines, and another family member, who has not been arrested, tested positive for cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Birdsong is being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $31,000.

