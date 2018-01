UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) – Police in Upper Arlington are looking for two people suspected of stealing energy drinks from an area grocery store.

Police say the two people featured in the photograph stole an amount of 5-hour-energy drinks worth $118 from an area Giant Eagle.

Police say they were last seen leaving in a tan Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Smith at msmith@uaoh.net or at 614-583-5175.

On 1/25/18, these two individuals stole $118.00 worth of 5-Hour Energy drinks from Giant Eagle. They were observed departing in a tan Chevy Suburban. If you can help ID, please contact Detective M. Smith at msmith@uaoh.net or 614.583.5175 pic.twitter.com/pWKYHiQwL6 — UpperArlingtonPD (@UA_Police) January 29, 2018