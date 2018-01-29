World’s Tallest Man Meets the World’s Shortest Woman

The world’s tallest man, Sultan Kosen, has met the world’s shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, during an excursion to Egypt’s Giza Pyramids.

Kosen and Amge were invited by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board as part of a campaign which aims to revive the country’s struggling tourism industry.

Kosen, 35, who is of Kurdish origin, stands at 8 foot, 3 inches.

He is considered the first person in more than a decade to officially measure at more than 8 feet and is one of only 10 confirmed cases in history, according to the Guinness World Records.

He was given the title in 2011, replacing previous record holder Bao Xishun, who measured at 7 foot, 9 inches tall. Kosen’s incredible growth resulted from a tumor that affected his pituitary gland.

Amge, a 24-year-old Indian actress who stars in American Horror Story on the FX network, is just over 2 feet tall. She also received her title in 2011.

Amge’s height is due to a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

It was quite the sight as the two stood next to each other. As Kosen sat down, Amge still only reached the height of his bent knee.

In November 2014, Kosen met with the world’s shortest man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi — who is less than 2 feet tall — in London.

RELATED STORIES



Daredevil Breaks 2 World Records After Running Nearly 700 Feet… While on Fire





101-Year-Old Becomes World Record Holder in 100-Meter Dash: ‘I Missed My Nap For This’





8-Year-Old Who Died of Cancer Honored With World’s Tallest Lego Tower

