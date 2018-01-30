76 Immigrants —Including Children — Found Stuffed Inside Tractor-Trailer

Authorities said they discovered 76 undocumented immigrants packed inside a tractor-trailer after the vehicle was pulled over in Texas last week.

Border control agents stopped a truck driver on Highway 83 in Laredo last Friday, according to reports, and began questioning him about his immigration status.

Upon secondary inspections, more than six dozen undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala were found inside the truck. 

Thirteen were children who did not have adults traveling with them.

Local border officials called it a case of human trafficking.

“These criminal organizations view these individuals as mere commodities without regard for their safety,” Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta said. “The blatant disregard for human life will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these organizations and prosecute those responsible.”

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested, officials said.

The immigrants were taken to safety, and were reportedly found to be in “good health.” It is unclear how they will be returned to their home countries.

