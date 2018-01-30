A ‘plane’ donut at Buckeye Donuts could get you $200 flight voucher

COLUMUBS (WCMH) — The new airline to Columbus, Spirit, is offering $200 flight vouchers at Buckeye Donuts this Thursday.

According to a release from Spirt Airlines, the first 91 people to purchase a limited-time only “plane” (plain–get it?) donut will be given a $200 flight voucher.

The event takes place at Buckeye Donuts at 1998 N. High Street, Thursday, Feb. 1, between 7am and 9am.

Spirit Airlines announced in November it would start flying from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, beginning Feb. 15.

Daily nonstop destinations from Columbus include Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, while seasonal destinations include New Orleans, Myrtle Beach, Tampa and Fort Myers.

Flights to Myrtle Beach and New Orleans will begin March 22, 2018 and will run three and four times a week.

Spirit Airlines, known for low airfare costs, offers unbundled perks during flights and charges only for options you chose like bags, seat assignment and refreshments.